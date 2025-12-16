Man denies murdering fellow patient in opposite bed at Mercy University Hospital, Cork

A 33-year-old man has denied murdering an 88-year-old patient at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) while pleading guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Dylan Magee of Churchfield Green, Churchfield on the northside of Cork City, went on trial at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork on Tuesday. He was arraigned in front of the jury having been previously charged with the murder of Matthew Healy in Room 2 at St Joseph’s Ward at MUH on January 22nd, 2023. Both men were patients in the same hospital ward.

Prosecution senior counsel Jane Hyland told the jury that it was a “very upsetting case”. She asked them to be “as dispassionate as possible” when considering the evidence.

Ms Hyland said that Mr Healy was admitted to MUH via ambulance on January 13th, 2023, having fallen out of bed at his home. The pensioner, who was from Berrings in Co Cork, was given a bed at Room 2 in St Joseph’s Ward.

The jury heard that six days later, on January 19th, 2023, Mr Magee presented to the hospital. Ms Hyland said that the evidence would be that his brother and aunt were concerned about him as he was hallucinating. He also had Covid the previous week. He was sent to MUH via a GP referral.

Mr Magee had started on antidepressant medication the previous month and had suffered the bereavement of a family member the previous year.

Ms Hyland said that Mr Magee hadn’t slept in a number of days and had taken pain relief and Xanax. A subsequent toxicology screening showed that there was cannabis and benzodiazepines in his system.

She said that Mr Magee was “hearing voices and seeing things that were not there”. He was assigned a special care assistant as he was “vulnerable”.

The prosecution senior counsel said that two days later Mr Magee was admitted to Room 2 on St Joseph’s Ward.

“You will hear he was assigned a bed opposite to Matthew Healy. As the night [of January 21st moved] into the early hours of Sunday [January 22nd] Mr Magee’s condition deteriorated. He was talking to himself. A sedative was given to him at 11pm and 12.10am and by 2.10am he had settled. He became agitated and restless again at 3am and was moving around.”

Ms Hyland said the anticipated evidence in the case was that at 5.15am on January 22nd, 2023, the nurse left the room to call a doctor.

“The care assistant who had been assigned to him was in the room and had his back to Dylan Magee. The care assistant heard footsteps and thumps. The care assistant saw Dylan Magee punch Mr Healy a number of times in the head with his right hand.

“The care assistant shouted for help. They managed to pull Mr Magee away from Mr Healy. They saw him punch Mr Healy again at that stage. The care assistant left the room to get more help. The nurse broke his finger trying to hold Dylan Magee back.”

Mr Healy couldn’t be resuscitated and died.

Ms Hyland said that in his garda interviews Mr Magee expressed “bizarre beliefs” about being persecuted by men in balaclavas. He also said that the victim cannibalised children and spoke about fire.

The jury were told that they would hear evidence from Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster to the effect that Mr Healy suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of injuries he sustained.

Ms Hyland said that the psychiatrists engaged by the prosecution and the defence agreed that by the time Mr Magee attacked Mr Healy any substances he took before admission were eliminated from his system.

She told the jury that the defence psychiatrist was of the view that Mr Magee was suffering from delirium and was “disoriented and deluded” and that “impaired his capacity to inform a criminal intent”.

“It is his [the defence psychiatrist’s] view that his [Magee’s] mental capacity was substantially diminished.”

Ms Hyland said the prosecution psychiatrist, while substantially in agreement with the defence psychiatrist, would say that Mr Magee knew the nature of the act on some level was wrong and potentially fatal but was unable to refrain from committing the act.

The case continues.