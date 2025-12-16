Have your say: Have you received a scam call from a UK +44 number?

People are being advised to avoid answering calls on their phone from unknown numbers that use the prefix +44 amid a surge in reports of scams

Have you seen an increase in calls from unknown numbers that use the prefix +44 to your phone?

People are being advised to avoid answering these calls amid a surge in reports of scams.

In the run-up to Christmas, Ireland is experiencing a significant rise in scam calls that appear to be coming from the UK, according to the State’s communication regulator.

Typically, if you answer one of these calls, an automated voice claiming to be from an agency – such as recruitment or human resources – will attempt to elicit some of your personal information.

Just by answering one of the +44 phone calls, it is possible that a scammer may add your number to a database, or sell it on to another criminal organisation, resulting in you receiving more calls of a similar nature.

