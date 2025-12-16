Subscriber OnlyStage

‘Shite Feminist’ Rachel Galvo: ‘I’ve big dreams. I just need Sharon Horgan to answer my emails’

Dublin-born, London-based Rachel Galvo dreamed of starring in Les Mis, but then her career in comedy took off

Rachel Galvo: 'I always thought the teachers at school despised me.' Photograph: Alan Betson
