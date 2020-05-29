Private hospitals ‘takeover’ by State will not be extended past June

The Government’s controversial takeover of the country’s private hospitals to provide the health service with extra capacity to deal with Covid-19 patients is to end in June in its current form.

The HSE has been mandated by the Cabinet to enter into a new agreement with private hospitals to allow the State to retain some capacity in July and August in the event of a surge in the number of patients with Covid-19 emerging.

The HSE will also seek to retain some capacity in private hospitals to have patients who do not have Covid-19 treated in their facilities.

As a result, it is understood that traditional private practice in private hospitals will resume from the end of June.

The level of capacity which the State will retain in private hospitals is expected to be worked out in talks over the coming four weeks.

The State effectively took over nearly 20 private hospitals at the beginning of April in the face of a potential surge of Covid-19 cases.

However, the deal has come under fire over its cost and over the lack of use of much of the private hospital capacity as the level of Covid-19 cases was lower than expected.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously said the €115 million a month is an “accurate estimate” of the cost to the State of the Government’s deal to lease private hospital facilities.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Department of Health will now seek to negotiate the new arrangement between now and the end of June.

In addition, a decision on the future of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be discussed today but a final decision is not expected until the Cabinet meeting next week.

The Cabinet is also expected to hear on Friday details of a lengthy memo on Brexit from Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed is also expected to flag very serious concerns around fisheries post Brexit.

It is also understood that European Investment Bank legislation has to be passed in Ireland by end of June (and in all 27 EU member states) to allow countries access emergency pandemic funding.

The Bill will not be passed in Ireland until a new government is formed.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is also addressing the anomaly surrounding maternity pay where mothers returning from leave have been excluded from the pandemic payment.

Two other items are also being discussed.

There will be a memo on reopening childcare to be published next week.

There are also plans to introduce summer programmes for children with special needs.

It is expected an announcement will be made by Minister for Education Joe McHugh within the next two weeks.