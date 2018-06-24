President pays tribute to Irish peacekeepers on 60th anniversary of missions abroad

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Irish peacekeepers, including the 87 who lost their lives on missions abroad, at a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of their work in conflict zones.

Mr Higgins was greeted at the formal event in the upper courtyard of Dublin Castle on Sunday by retired Col John Ryan, who served in Lebanon in 1958.

Defence Forces personnel and members of An Garda Síochána provided an honour guard for the president and Mr Higgins laid a wreath to honour those who died.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister of State for Defence Paul Kehoe and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan were also in attendance.

In his speech to an invited audience, including the family members of peacekeepers, Mr Higgins acknowledged the “professionalism, the bravery, and the commitment to peace and humanitarianism” that he said lay at the core of their engagement as peacekeepers.

In 1958, three years after Ireland gained membership of the United Nations Organisation, 50 Irish officers were deployed to the United Nations Observer Group in Lebanon (UNOGIL).

They were tasked with ensuring that there was no illegal infiltration of personnel, or the supply of arms, or other material across the border between Lebanon and Syria.

Mr Higgins noted Irish Defence Forces personnel had served in peace support missions in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and South America, completing over 66,700 tours of duty.

He said our participation in UN and UN-mandated peacekeeping missions was “a tangible demonstration of Ireland’s commitment to the pursuit of international peace”.

“Since June 1958, members of the Defence Forces have manned observation posts, stood guard or patrolled a zone of separation, somewhere within the world’s most volatile places. This is a unique record and one of which the Defence Forces and the Irish people can be justifiably very proud,” he added.

There are currently 637 members of the Defence Forces serving overseas on nine different missions.

“For these Irish men and women, service with the United Nations is rightly regarded as noble and important. The effectiveness of the United Nations depends on its reputation as a force, for peace, for good, in the world. Ireland’s participation in UN and UN-mandated missions illustrate the very positive and practical difference that small countries, like Ireland, can make in the world’s conflict zones,” Mr Higgins said.

He said Ireland’s peacekeeping reputation had always been “strongly predicated on our neutrality”.

“As members of the UN we are committed to maintaining international peace and security. Our position as an independent and neutral state has been greatly valuable in enabling us to deliver on that commitment. It has established our acceptability as peacemakers, and peace defenders and has thus enabled us to play an effective role in the international community,” he said.

Mr Higgins also paid tribute to “the significant role played by women in peacekeeping missions in conflict prevention, conflict resolution and peace building”.

“Since 1982 our most talented women have joined their male colleagues in serving in the Defence Forces overseas. Over 300 women have served overseas since 1982 and currently there are 29 women serving overseas,” he said.

He said the promotion of a strong gender perspective was “a key element in all peacekeeping operations” and that it must continue to be a priority to increase female participation in peacekeeping contingents.

The president noted 86 members of the Defence Forces and a member of An Garda Síochána had lost their lives on overseas peacekeeping missions.

“Behind that stark figure lies, of course, so much lost potential and so many families ruptured and bereaved. Our thoughts and prayers are also with those peacekeepers and their families today,” he said.