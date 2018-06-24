Community ‘shaken to its foundation’ by Cameron Reilly’s death, mass told

One month on from the murder of Cameron Reilly (18) two more appeals for information and for people to co-operate with the Garda investigation, have been made.

The body of Mr Reilly, who had been assaulted and strangled, was found just over one month ago in a field in Dunleer, county Louth by a man walking his dog.

At his month’s mind mass in St Brigid’s Church, Dunleer, on Saturday evening, Fr Fr Michael Murtagh said the murder has forced the community of Dunleer county Louth, “to focus on the face of evil and (we) have been repelled by it.”

A large crowd attended the mass and in his homily Fr Murtagh repeated the appeal for those with information to co-operate with the Garda investigation.

He said that one month on, “we still feel the shock and pain of his death and the manner of his death. Our community has been shaken to its foundations by the violence that led to Cameron’s death.”

“We have been forced to focus on the face of evil and have been repelled by it.”

He also acknowledged the huge outpouring of “extraordinary goodness and good-will that has been directed our way and we are convinced that darkness and violence and malice will not have the last say.”

“If hearts can be moved by an appeal, then we appeal again to those responsible to cooperate with the investigation that is being painstakingly pursued by the Gardaí.”

He spoke to Cameron’s friends and to the youth of Dunleer and said, “we are deeply concerned for you all and like any parent or teacher, we simply want the very best for you. We appreciate the cooperation that has been already given and we encourage you to continue to do your best to support Cameron’s family in whatever way you can.”

Speaking to his family and friends, Fr Murtagh said, “we hope this Month’s Mind can be even a small stepping-stone to healing. We are very aware of the scale of your loss and of your intense grief and the frustration that you and all of us feel while the investigation proceeds. There are still a lot of difficult days ahead of you and ahead of all of us.”

Fr Murtagh also referenced the messages of support for Cameron’s family and for himself from all over the country as well as from abroad.

“Cameron’s quiet life, and the tranquil life of our parish and community have, extraordinarily, been the focus of intense media interest, following his death. The response of so many people of good-will has been overwhelming,” he added.

“To Cameron’s family we simply say that we will continue to remember him here in the liturgies of the season and with you we will try to walk together on the long road of bereavement.”

Gardaí last week arrested an 18 year old man as part of their investigation. He was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

A Garda spokesperson on Sunday said: “The investigation is on-going and we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”