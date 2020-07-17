Postmortem finds Noah Donohoe died from drowning

A postmortem has found that 14-year-old Noah Donohoe died as a result of drowning, it was reported on Friday.

The teenager went missing on Sunday, June 21st after he cycled from his home in south Belfast across the city to north Belfast.

After a major search involving the police and rescue services and hundreds of volunteers, his body was found on Saturday, June 27th in a storm drain in north Belfast.

His death prompted a huge upsurge of sympathy for Noah and for his family.

While travelling across the city he fell off his bicycle and may have hit his head. He was seen discarding his clothes and then continue to cycle naked, an action his family said was “completely out of character”.

This led to speculation that he may have suffered a head injury that could have been a factor in his entering a storm drain where his body eventually was found.

The Irish News reported on Friday that his postmortem found he died from drowning.

A spokeswoman for his family said the “postmortem raises more questions than answers”.

Andree Murphy, from Relatives for Justice, urged anyone with information, particularly any CCTV, to bring it forward to the PSNI, her organisation or the Belfast law firm, KRW Law.

The Irish News also reported, as sources suggested at the time of his disappearance, that Noah was on his way to Cave Hill to do some work as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, a self-improvement programme for adolescents and young adults.

Police said there was no suggestion of foul play in relation to Noah’s death.