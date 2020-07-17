Naval Service detains fishing boat off northwest coast
LÉ William Butler Yeats will escort German-registered vessel to port over alleged breaches of fishing regulations
File photograph of the LÉ William Butler Yeats, which is escorting a German-reistered vessel to port.
A German-registered fishing vessel has been detained by the Irish Naval Service off the northwest coast.
The boat was detained by the LÉ William Butler Yeats some 250 nautical miles northwest of Malin Head.
The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. The vessel will be escorted to port, where it will be handed over to An Garda Síochána.
This is the seventh vessel detained by the Naval Service this year.