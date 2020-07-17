Naval Service detains fishing boat off northwest coast

A German-registered fishing vessel has been detained by the Irish Naval Service off the northwest coast.

The boat was detained by the LÉ William Butler Yeats some 250 nautical miles northwest of Malin Head.

The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. The vessel will be escorted to port, where it will be handed over to An Garda Sí­ochána.

This is the seventh vessel detained by the Naval Service this year.