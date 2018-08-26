Pope in Ireland: Francis begs for God’s forgiveness on church abuse at Knock

Pope Francis was applauded by people at Knock Shrine this morning when he returned to the theme of clerical child sex abuse issue. “None of us can fail to be moved by the stories of young people who suffered abuse, were robbed of their innocence and left scarred by painful memories,” he said.

He continued that “this open wound challenges us to be firm and decisive in the pursuit of truth and justice. I beg the Lord’s forgiveness for these sins and for the scandal and betrayal felt by so many others in God’s family. I ask our Blessed Mother to intercede for the healing of the survivors and to confirm every member of our Christian family in the resolve never again to permit these situations to occur.”

He said that in his prayers at the Apparition Chapel a short time before “I presented to her in particular all the victims of abuse of whatever kind committed by members of the Church in Ireland.”

In extending “a warm greeting to the beloved people of Northern Ireland” he said that “although my journey for the World Meeting of Families does not include a visit to the North, I assure you of my affection and my closeness in prayer. I ask Our Lady to sustain all the members of the Irish family to persevere, as brothers and sisters, in the work of reconciliation.”

As a remembrance of his visit he presented the Shrine with a golden rosary in recognition of how important the tradition of the family rosary has been in this country. In return he was give a statue of Our Lady of Knock.

He extended greetings to men and women in prison “especially those who wrote to me.” He assured them and their families “I am very close to you.”

He said the Angelus prayer at the Shrine.

Landing

He landed at Ireland West Airport at around 9.40am, where around 100 schoolchildren were awaiting his arrival. Four local schools were there to greet the pontiff as he landed in heavy rain for the start of his second day visit to Ireland.

An estimated 45,000 devotees endured long walks and no seating to catch a glimpse of him at the holy shrine.

The heavy rain is expected to clear by mid-morning, according to Met Eireann. There will be patchy rain in the afternoon, but there will be some sunny spells developing in the afternoon and evening.

After Knock, he will fly back to Dublin to have “a modest lunch with his immediate delegation” at his residence while here, says the Catholic Church. Then it is on to the Phoenix Park again, where in the footsteps of Pope John Paul II, he will be the chief celebrant in a special 3pm Mass at the site of the Papal Cross.

Afterwards, the Pope will meet the Irish Bishops at the Convent of the Domincan Sisters in Cabra. Here, he will deliver the last of his prepared speeches, before flying back to Rome amid a farewell ceremony at the airport.

‘Pain and shame’

On Saturday, the pope spoke of his pain and shame at the failure of Church authorities to tackle the grave scandal of clerical abuse in Ireland.

On the first day of his historic Irish visit, the pontiff said people had a right to be outraged at the response of senior figures in the Catholic Church to the “repugnant crimes” inflicted on young people.

In a speech at Dublin Castle, he also expressed hope that remaining obstacles to reconciliation in Northern Ireland could be overcome.

“With regard to the most vulnerable, I cannot fail to acknowledge the grave scandal caused in Ireland by the abuse of young people by members of the Church charged with responsibility for their protection and education,” he said.

“The failure of ecclesiastical authorities – bishops, religious superiors, priests and others – adequately to address these repellent crimes has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community.

“I myself share those sentiments.”

The pope’s speech came after a private meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. During his own address at the event in Dublin Castle Mr Varadkar urged the pope to “listen to the victims”.

Upon his arrival in Ireland on Saturday morning senior Irish clerics and other dignitaries gathered at Dublin Airport to greet him and clapped as his Alitalia flight landed.

The pope then met President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, where he planted an Irish oak tree on the lawn. During the visit, President Higgins told the pope of the anger felt by those in Ireland who were abused as children by Catholic clerics.

Following the trip to Dublin Castle, the pope visited St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral on Saturday afternoon, before travelling through Dublin city centre in the popemobile.

At the cathedral he prayed for the victims of clerical sex abuse at a candle perpetually lit for those abused. He then addressed a congregation of young couples at the cathedral, telling them that the world needed a revolution of love.

As the popemobile passed City Hall, the crowd cheered and clapped, with thousands gathered on Dame Street to watch the pontiff pass by – waving and smiling – at a quick pace. He stopped briefly at Sean McDermott Street, where Pope John Paul II was scheduled to visit in 1979. However, the then pontiff famously failed to stop there after his popemobile fell behind schedule on its tour of the city. Francis then visited a Capuchin centre for the homeless near Smithfield.

For his final stop of the day, the pontiff joined 82,000 pilgrims at a musical festival at Croke Park, where he was transported around the stadium in a mobile vehicle surrounded by members of his security team.

The pope was the star draw at the Festival of Families event, which saw performances from Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter and Andrea Bocelli. The event also included a performance of Riverdance by 500 children from dance schools across Ireland.

During the address, the pontiff said social media should only be used in moderation as it can be “dangerous”, and it risks “imprisoning people in a virtual reality”. He said families should question whether they need to cut down on the time they spend using technology and instead spend more quality time with each other.

Papal protest

A “solidarity event” for those hurt or abused by the Catholic Church is being organised for Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance to coincide with the papal Mass in the Phoenix Park at 3pm on Sunday.

Abuse survivor Colm O’Gorman, founder of the One in Four group, which assists other victims, said “we cannot and will not allow this visit to simply disappear those who have suffered. This event will be a moment to assert and respect the dignity of those who have been abused, and to stand in solidarity with them. To mark an end to the Ireland that allowed this to happen.” The Coalition of Mother and Baby Home Survivors are planning to protest.