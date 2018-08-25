Submachine gun and €160,000 worth of drugs seized in Co Clare

A submachine gun and drugs worth an estimated €160,000 have been seized in a Garda operation in Co Clare.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Co Clare, gardaí searched a house and lands at Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge, on Friday.

During the search, officers discovered the firearm and ammunition, as well as 1.5kg of cocaine and 1kg of cannabis herb. The drugs seized in the raid have a total estimated street value of €125,000.

In a related search, a car was stopped at Tulla Road, Ennis, and cocaine with an estimated street value of €35,000 was seized.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda station.

The man has since been released and file will be prepared for the DPP.

Further searches in relation to the investigation were due to take place on Saturday.