Pope in Ireland: Francis speaks of church’s failure to tackle clerical abuse ‘scandal’

The Pope has spoken of his pain and shame at the failure of church authorities to tackle the grave scandal of clerical abuse in Ireland.

On the first day of his historic Irish visit, the pontiff said people had a right to be outraged at the response of senior figures in the Catholic Church to the “repugnant crimes” inflicted on young people.

In a speech at Dublin Castle this afternoon he also expressed hope that remaining obstacles to reconciliation in Northern Ireland could be overcome.

With the reverberations of a litany of church sex abuse scandals casting a shadow over the first papal visit to Ireland in almost 40 years, Francis confronted the issue in his address inside the castle’s St Patrick’s Hall.

“With regard to the most vulnerable, I cannot fail to acknowledge the grave scandal caused in Ireland by the abuse of young people by members of the church charged with responsibility for their protection and education,” he said.

“The failure of ecclesiastical authorities - bishops, religious superiors, priests and others - adequately to address these repellent crimes has rightly given rise to outrage and remains a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community.

“I myself share those sentiments.”

He said the Church in Ireland had played a role in child welfare which could not be obscured. “It is my hope that the gravity of the abuse scandals, which have cast light on the failings of many, will serve to emphasise the importance of the protection of minors and vulnerable adults on the part of society as a whole,” he said.

The Pope said he also wished to acknowledge women who in the past had “endured particularly difficult circumstances”.

The pope’s speech came after a private meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. During his own address at Dublin Castle Mr Varadkar urged the pope to “listen to the victims”.

Earlier, the pope met President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin where he planted an Irish oak tree on the lawn.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to welcome Francis during his whistle-stop tour of Dublin and Co Mayo over the weekend.

This afternoon the pope will visit St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral and will then travel through Dublin city centre in the popemobile at around 3.30pm.

Upon his arrival senior Irish clerics and other dignitaries gathered at Dublin airport to greet the Pope and clapped as his Alitalia flight landed.

Irish and Vatican flags were flown from the cockpit windows as the aircraft taxied toward its stand. Pope Francis was greeted with a red carpet.

While the Pope is sure to receive a warm reception from the thousands who will attend events where he will be appearing this weekend, there will also be protests from those angry at how the church dealt with the sex abuse scandals in Ireland.

At some point over the weekend, the Pope will meet a number of abuse victims in a private meeting.

This evening he will join 82,000 pilgrims at a musical festival at Croke Park.

On Sunday, the Pope will fly west to Co Mayo, where he will follow in the footsteps of John Paul II and take part in a religious service at a holy shrine in Knock.

He will then return to Dublin for the closing centrepiece of the WMOF event - an outdoor Mass in front of an expected congregation of half a million people in Phoenix Park.

Upon arriving in Dublin Airport the pope was greeted by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, his wife Ruth and their three daughters Jessica, Beth and Annalise. Mr Coveney’s youngest daughter, five-year-old Annalise, presented Francis with a bouquet of flowers.

