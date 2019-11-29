Plans for Dublin rough sleeper hostel scrapped after opposition from locals

The Peter McVerry trust has been forced into a climbdown over its plans to open one of the largest hostels for rough sleepers in the State.

Plans to convert Avalon House on Dublin’s Aungier Street had been met with strong opposition by local residents and businesses, who argued that the area already had a large number of rough sleeper beds.

In a statement on Friday, the homeless charity said the premises would instead be used as a family hub.

“Our planned new hostel at Avalon House was a sincere effort on our part to reduce street homelessness in the city,” the trust said. “However, given the concerns raised about the concentration of hostel bed in this area of the city and following consultation with the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive, we now propose to reconfigure Avalon House into 30 suite family hub to support families out of B&Bs and hotels and assist them into housing.”

The original plan was to convert the building, which currently operates as a tourist hostel, into a 150-bed facility, to include cold weather beds for rough sleepers during the winter. Locals marched on the hostel following a community meeting earlier this month. Local businesses were also prepared to seek a High Court injunction to prevent it from going ahead.

The McVerry trust said the new family hub will “contribute considerably to the plight of homeless families who need support to move towards housing. Housing is the primary goal in tackling homelessness and Peter McVerry Trust has increased its housing stock this year by 50 units and will increase this by a further 100 units in 2020. We have a proven track record of forging strong links with communities across the city and will continue our efforts to do so going forward.”

Avalon House has been run as a tourist hostel since the early 1990s. Its ground floor used to house the landmark Bald Barista café, which has since been replaced by a branch of US coffee house chain Starbucks. The coffee shop will continue trading after the building is renovated as a a family hub.