Pickets outside beef plants for fourth day despite court injunctions

Farmers and their supporters picketed beef processing factories for a fourth day on Thursday despite injunctions being granted to factory owners and the arrival of a Chinese delegation to visit some of the plants ahead of a potential meat supply deal.

The farmers, many of whom say they are acting as individuals rather than as part of a group, argue they have no option but to defend their livelihoods by protesting for better prices for their animals.

The Chinese delegation visited Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co Laois and the ABP plant in Cahir, Co Tipperary, where before the visitors arrived, farmers who had been picketing the entrance since Sunday lifted their protest.

The move followed talks during which the farmers agreed to allow 180 cattle into the factory to ensure the Chinese group could see the plant in operation. A farmer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the sides agreed it was in everybody’s interests to facilitate the Chinese delegation.

Lawyers acting for the meat processors had claimed a multi-million euro meat deal with China was under threat because of the protests.

The owner of three beef processing plants on Thursday secured a temporary High Court injunction restraining protesters from blockading its factories and from intimidating their staff and suppliers.

The order was granted in favour of Liffey Meats, which operates plants outside Ballinasloe, Co Galway; Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, and Hackettstown, Co Carlow.

Rory Mulcahy SC, for Liffey Meats, told Mr Justice David Barniville that the slaughtering of animals at the plants had ceased due to protesters blocking the entrances and that the firm’s 600-strong workforce had been put at risk. He said that in addition to protesters standing in front of the factory entrances, bales of hay and silage had been used to prevent vehicles from entering.

Mr Mulcahy said some of his client’s staff and persons attempting to make deliveries to one of the plants had been intimidated by the protestors and there had been some altercations.

He said Liffey Meats client had no problem with any peaceful protest but had no choice other than to seek an injunction because the blockade was an unlawful activity that was damaging its business.

The injunction proceedings were brought against 14 individuals his client had been able to identify and that further proceedings were likely to be brought when others involved were identified.

Mr Justice Barniville said he was satisfied on an ex-parte basis to grant the injunctions. Noting that there had been talks between stakeholders on the matter, the judge said it would be much better to enter into discussions than to engage in the acts as alleged. He adjourned the proceedings to next Tuesday’s sitting of the High Court.

Liffey Meats is the fifth beef processing plant owner to obtain a High Court injunction against protestors who earlier this week commenced the blockade of their processor’s facilities.

Dawn Meats, ABP, Kepak and Slaney Meats have obtained similar orders from the courts. Dawn Meats has obtained permission to bring proceedings seeking the attachment and possible committal to prison of one individual it claims has breached the injunction and is allegedly in contempt of court. The actions brought by Dawn Meats and ABP return before the High Court on Friday.

The Beef Plan Movement has distanced itself from the protests saying farmers blockading meat factories face immediate expulsion form the group.

Disagreement has emerged within the organisation over the best way forward and its co-chair Eamon Corley has resigned as a director of the company set up to manage Beef Plan’s affairs. He cited “exclusion from recent decisions” as his reason but intends to stay on as co-chairman.

IFA president Joe Healy said beef farmers were “frustrated and angry” but hauling them before the courts for breaching the injunctions would solve nothing. “We have instructed our legal team to fully oppose this application to allow time to see if a resolution can be found,” he said.