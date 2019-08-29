Longford man who died in New York fall to be buried on Friday

A Co Longford man who was tragically killed in a fall from an apartment block in New York last week, is to be buried after a funeral mass in St Mel’s Cathedral, on Friday.

Ciarán O’Boyle was from Aughadegnan on Drumlish Road in Longford.

He was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a building on Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, after police responded to a 911 emergency call on Tuesday, August 20th.

Police said the injuries he suffered were “consistent with falling from an elevated height”.

Police in New York are not treating the death as suspicious. It is understood Mr O’Boyle was working in the USA on a J1 student visa.

Mr O’Boyle’s family have published his funeral details saying he “will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family”.

Mr Boyle’s body will be reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Thursday 29th August from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm.

The funeral will take place in St Mel’s in Longford at 11am, with interment afterwards at Ballymaccormack Cemetery.

The principal mourners are Mr Boyle’s parents Paddy and Jacinta, sister Rachel, brothers Kevin and Patrick and grandmother Deirdre.

In a statement Longford GAA New York sent their deepest sympathies and condolences to his family “following his sudden and tragic death. May He Rest In Peace!”

Mr O’Boyle’s local club, Clonguish GAA, paid tribute to the young man in a statement on Facebook.

“The club would like to extend its deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the O’Boyle family on the tragic and untimely loss of Ciarán. To his mum and dad, Paddy and Jacinta and to his brothers Kevin and Patrick and sister Rachel and to all his extended family and friends,” it said.

Both his brothers play for the club on the senior and minor teams, and Ciarán was a former player. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Boyle family at this very difficult time,” the club said.