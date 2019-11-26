Pedestrian (30s) dies following crash in Co Tipperary

A male pedestrian in his 30s has died following a road traffic collision with a van in Co Tipperary.

The crash occurred in the Coolkennedy area of Thurles on the N62 between Horse and Jockey and Thurles on Tuesday morning at about 3am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem examination. The driver of the van was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is uninjured.

The death brings to 131 the number of people killed on Irish roads to date this year. This compares to 124 for the same period in 2018. Last December, 15 lives were lost on the State’s roads and given that there are four days remaining in November, it is likely that numbers of road deaths for 2019 will exceed last year’s record low of 142. Twenty-five pedestrians have been killed on Irish roads from the period of January 1st, 2019 to 9am on November 26th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda station on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. The road has since reopened.