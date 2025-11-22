Fog warning in place for 11 counties this morning

The sun rises over a frosty Cashel, Leap in west Cork after a night of sub-zero temperatures in the region. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Saturday is set to be a welcome relief from the very cold conditions of recent days, with sunny spells and temperatures reaching 11 degrees.

Met Éireann has, however, issued a yellow weather warning for fog for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow. The warning expires at 10am.

Sunny spells with scattered showers are then expected to extend to most areas throughout Saturday which is expected to be a milder day. Highest temperatures are expected to range between 7 and 11 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

As conditions turn cloudier through the day there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the south and west, Met Éireann said. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees at night-time.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo this weekend. The notice will be in place from 9pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday with heavy or thundery rain expected in places. There is also potential for hail showers and spot flooding in these areas.

The outlook for the weekend is for conditions turning less cold and more unsettled with a spell of wet and blustery weather.

Sunday is expected to be a wet and rather windy day with rain continuing for most and fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. It is expected to be drier in Munster with showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Rain will gradually move southwards on Sunday night, with showers and clear spells following by morning. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with northwest winds decreasing light to moderate.

It is expected to turn again at the start of next week with less rain and cloud. Monday is expected to see most places dry and bright with sunny spells and isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in moderate north to northwest winds.