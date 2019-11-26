Four men charged over abduction of Kevin Lunney

Four men have appeared in court charged in relation to the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executive Kevin Lunney in September.

Each of the men appearing before judge Denis McLoughlin at Virginia District Court on Tuesday was charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

There was a large media presence both inside and outside the court.

The men are: Luke O’Reilly (66), Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan; Alan O’Brien (38), Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin 3; Darren Redmond (25), Calendon Road, East Wall and another man in his 30s who cannot be named for legal reasons and by order of the court.

The judge imposed a temporary order restricting the publication of that man’s name and any other details that may identify him.

The judge also imposed a temporary reporting restriction on details about how the offences against Mr Lunney were carried out on the day in question. That order remains in place until next Tuesday, when the judge has asked for submissions from the State on the matter.

The arrested men were questioned under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act since their arrests last Thursday.

The court was told the charges they faced under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act carried a term of imprisonment of up to five years, for the assault causing harm, and a sentence of up to life for the false imprisonment.

Luke O’Reilly did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody in Castlerea prison to appear again at Virginia Court on December 3rd. The man who cannot be named also did not apply for bail.

Darren Redmond applied for bail but it is was refused after gardaí objected on the grounds there was a risk he would interfere with witnesses and may also dispose of evidence if granted bail.

The court heard he was an unmarried father of a four-year-old child and that he lives with his parents. He was remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison to appear again at Virginia Court on December 3rd.

Alan O’Brien, a father-of-three, applied for bail but it is was refused after gardaí objected on the grounds there was a risk he would interfere with witnesses and may also dispose of evidence if granted bail.

He was remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison to appear again at Virginia Court on December 3rd.

In relation to the bail applications by Mr Redmond and Mr O’Brien, the court was told a large volume of information about Mr Lunney, including the location of his home and his workplace, had been shared in the media.

Mr Lunney, a 50-year-old father of six, was abducted as he drove towards his home in Co Fermanagh on September 17th.

His car was rammed off the road and the windows broken before the QIH chief operations officer was taken from the vehicle. It was found burnt out close to Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

He was beaten by his abductors and released by a Co Cavan roadside about 2½ hours later.

A joint investigation by the Garda and PSNI into the crime is continuing.