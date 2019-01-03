Over 3,000 Luas user records ‘may have been compromised’ in cyber attack

Tram operator Luas has so far identified 3,226 user records which may have been compromised as a result of a cyber attack on its website on Thursday morning.

The company said it related to records of “where people signed up to a Luas newsletter” and that it was in contact with the Data Protection Commissioner.

“Luas will write to these people within the next 24 hours informing them of the potential breach,” a statement from the company said.

Luas said no financial information had been compromised in the attack, which has led to the company’s website being shut down.

The operator said as their investigation was ongoing at present, there was no estimation “as to the full damage done to the site”. It also said a full restoration of the site could not be ascertained.

Due to an ongoing issue, please do not click onto the Luas website. We currently have technicians working on the issue. We will be using this forum only for travel updates should the need arise. For any queries, please contact our customer care number on 1850 300 604. — Luas (@Luas) January 3, 2019

Technicians are working on a temporary site for customer information which would be up and running as soon as possible, Luas said.

“It was a professional attack, and when discovered, the Luas website was taken down (offline) and IT technicians began their investigations,” it said.

“The site is being analysed to identify how the attack occurred and technicians are working to restore the service for the customer.”

A message appeared on its website on Thursday morning saying “You are hacked” and referring to “serious security holes”.

It continued: “The next time someone talks to you, press the reply button you must pay 1 bitcoin in 5 days otherwise I will publish all data and send emails to your users.”

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and one Bitcoin is currently worth about €3,400.

“Luas is operating in accordance with early detection and timely countermeasures to mitigate the impact,” it added.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers as a result of this Cyber-attack.”

Luas also said its site had a valid SSL digital security certificate.

An Garda Síochana said the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau was aware of reports in relation to the matter and those reports were under assessment.