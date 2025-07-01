Woman arrested over Co Down murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery freed by police

Floral tributes and teddy bears placed in Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee, Co Down, after the body of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery was found dead inside a house. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A 42-year-old woman arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery in Co Down has been released unconditionally.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend remains in police custody.

Both suspects were known to the victim and no-one else is being sought in connection with the crime, according to the PSNI.

Pregnant mother-of-two Ms Montgomery died at her home in Donaghadee on Saturday.

Detectives made a fresh appeal for information on Monday and said they were working “at pace” but needed help from people in the Donaghadee and Belfast areas.

An investigating officer described the murder as “an incredibly tragic case”.

“It has devastated Sarah’s family and friends, and leaves two small children without their beloved Mum,” said PSNI Detective Chief Inspector, Tom Phillips.

“Specially trained officers will continue to support Sarah’s family and we are working to do everything in our power to bring anyone involved in this senseless murder to justice.”

Ms Montgomery was the 27th woman to be be murdered in the North since 2020.

Police received a report at 2.15pm on Saturday of an unconscious woman with a serious injury inside a house in Elmfield Walk.

Officers and paramedics from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, where medical treatment was provided.

Ms Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Women’s Aid NI issued a statement on Monday, and said that of the 27 woman murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020, “the vast majority were killed in their own homes”.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill told the Stormont Assembly that Ms Montgomery’s death underlines the “epidemic in our society” of violence against women and girls.