Europe’s heatwave in pictures - Most of continent swelters as Ireland enjoys cooler conditions

Large parts of Europe are on extreme weather warnings on Tuesday morning as the first European heatwave continues, once again raising questions over public health, environmental hazards, and the impact of climate change.

Paris (38 degrees Celsius) is on the highest, red alert with the top of the Eiffel Tower closed to tourists as a precautionary measure.

Other cities across the continent will also see higher than usual temperatures, including Zaragoza (39C), Rome (37C), Madrid (37C), Athens (37C), Brussels (36C), Frankfurt am Main (36C), Tirana (35C), London (33C).

For some, it will be the peak of the heatwave; for others – only for first of the two hottest days of the year.

Meanwhile, Ireland is experiencing more normal conditions with sunny spells and temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees forecast on Tuesday.

The sun rises by the Eiffel Tower and the Sacre Coeur Basilica on top of the Montmartre hill in Paris on Tuesday, as the city is on red alert for high temperatures, with the top of the Eiffel Tower shut, polluting traffic banned and speed restrictions in place as a searing heatwave gripped Europe. Scientists say human-induced climate change is making such heatwave events more intense, frequent and widespread. Photograph: Thibaud Moritz/AFP/Getty

Drops of sweat fall from the chin of Canada's Leylah Fernandez as she plays against Britain's Hannah Klugman during their women's singles first round tennis match on the first day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships in London. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty

Major heatwaves across southern Europe have pushed temperatures above 40 degrees in many countries including Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, France and Turkey.

Tourists hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun during a heatwave at the Trocadero square, in Paris, on Monday. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty

A spectator sporting a Wimbledon cap on day two of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

People sunbathe in the Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris on Monday. Photograph: by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty

People on a beach in Nice, southern France as temperatures reached up to 38 degrees Celsius on Monday. Photograph: Sebastien Nogier/EPA

People try to cool off at a water point set up by the City of Paris near the Louvre. Photograph: Teresa Suarez/EPA

Tide out at Sandymount Strand Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Best friends Denis Zele (11) in red and Karim Eldali (10) from Dublin 8 cool off with a kick around in the sea at Sandymount, Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Best friends Denis Zele (11) in red and Karim Eldali (10) from Dublin 8 cool off with a kick around in the sea at Sandymount, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A couple on the East Pier in Howth with the Howth Lighthouse in background at sunset on Sunday. Photograph: Tom Honan

A group of women wear hats and hold umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun during the first heatwave of the year in Lisbon, Portugal. Photograph: Carlos Costa/AFP/Getty

This aerial picture shows people sunbathing on Costa da Caparica beach in Almada, near Lisbon on Sunday. Photograph: Carlos Costa/AFP/Getty

People cool off underneath water fountains in the Madrid Rio recreation area on Saturday. Photograph: Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty