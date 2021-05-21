OPW hopes to reopen Skellig Michael in coming weeks

Discussions are ongoing regarding the reopening of the Skellig Michael Unesco world heritage site to visitors, with hopes for a positive announcement in the coming weeks.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) said in a statement on Friday that reopening talks were progressing “positively” for a number of national monument sites, but there are still some “challenges and complexities” that require careful consideration.

Due to the “particular uniqueness” of its landscape, and its location 12km off the coast of Kerry, the rugged Skellig Michael island requires particular attention, the OPW said.

Preparatory works have commenced on the 218m high island to make it safe for public access, but the operation is running several weeks behind schedule due to previous lockdown restrictions.

No date has been set for its reopening, but “every effort is being made to have the island ready for visitors in the coming weeks”, the OPW said.

The OPW announced in May of 2020 that it was closing the monastic site as a visitor attraction due to concerns over Covid-19.