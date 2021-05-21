Weekend weather set to be unsettled, with risk of thunderstorms

The weather this weekend will be unsettled and changeable with a risk of isolated thunderstorms, according to Met Éireann.

This weekend will also see blustery showers, and potential spot flooding, according to Andrew Doran-Sherlock, Met Éireann forecaster.

Temperatures over the coming days will remain cooler, which is unusual for this time of year.

“There are still some outbreaks of showery rain at present, but they are slowly going to clear away,” said Mr Doran-Sherlock. “Clearance will develop in the north, and it will slowly sink down further southwards. There will still be some well-scattered showers coming through in that.”

The remainder of Friday will be cool, with below-average temperatures of 10-14 degrees.

There will also be moderate and fresh northwest winds. The northwest of the country, particularly along the coast, will experience slightly stronger winds.

“Then for tonight, it will be dry for the most part . . . but there will still be isolated showers, mostly confined to the west and north, especially along the coast,” said Mr Doran-Sherlock.

The skies are also set to clear on Friday night, meaning colder temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

Moving into Saturday, the weather will clear in the morning. “It will be cool, but the day will have a nice enough start,” says Mr Doran-Sherlock.

“It will be dry and sunny for the most part, but there will be scattered showers in the northwest.”

The showers will pass through all areas at some point on Saturday, extending over the country.

The average daytime temperature on Saturday will be 9 degrees, with westerly winds.

However, the dry weather will not last, as a band of rain will hit Ireland by Saturday night.

By evening time, clouds will start to push in and rain will move over the Atlantic coastal counties during the night. The rain will track eastwards by Sunday morning.

“There are also very blustery showers coming in behind it. There is a risk of some isolated thunderstorms [in the afternoon].”

Due to the heavy rainfall over the past few days, there is also a risk of spot flooding.

Temperatures will remain between 10 and 13 degrees on Sunday.

At the moment, there is no weather warning in place, but Mr Doran-Sherlock said Met Éireann will continue to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch has warned motorists there is currently spot flooding on the M50. “There is spot flooding on the off-ramp from the M50 northbound at J7 Lucan, affecting the left lane.

“Take extra care if exiting here never drive through standing water unless you are certain it’s not too deep.”