Progress made in restoring HSE systems but disruption continues, says Donnelly

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that while some machines in voluntary hospitals are working, radiology, oncology and laboratory services remain disrupted following last week’s cyberattack.

Progress had been made up to Thursday night in getting some systems back in a number of voluntary hospitals, he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Among the services which have returned are the radiology system NIMIS (National Integrated Medical Imaging System), laboratory systems, and patient administration systems, he said.

Radiation oncology remained a problem, he said, as disruption continued across many hospitals following the cyberattack. While some machines were running, it was not at the level the Health Service Executive (HSE) needed.

Mr Donnelly said it was an “absolute priority” for the HSE to get machines back up and running with teams working around the clock.

The work being done to restore all the patient systems would make the systems themselves stronger and more robust in the short and medium term, he said.

The Minister said the initial responses from tests on the validity of a decryption tool provided to the HSE were positive.

He said the offer of the decryption key had come as a surprise and it was unclear why it had been provided. An Garda Síochána and the health authorities believe the tool was provided by the gang behind the attack.

When asked why the criminal gang had given them the tool, Mr Donnelly said it could be for any number of reasons and it was not useful to speculate. Mr Donnelly reiterated that no ransom was paid or will be paid to the gang behind the attack.

The Russian-speaking cyber gang was on Thursday night still threatening to publish the HSE information it accessed, including personal information relating to patients, on the dark web (a network within the internet) and to sell some of it to other criminals if the $20 million ransom is not paid.

While the decryption tool must undergo a series of tests before any effort is made to use it, several sources said the tool appeared to work and, specifically, was compatible with the encryption the HSE fell victim to.

A statement issued on behalf of the Government on Thursday night said it was “aware” a decryption tool had been offered and said no ransom had been paid. A “detailed technical process to ensure the integrity of this decryption tool” was being carried out by the National Cyber Security Centre and contractors to ensure it would help in the rescue of the systems and data “rather than cause further harm”.

Ransom

On Newstalk Breakfast, Minister of State with responsibility for eGovernment Ossian Smyth also emphasised that no ransom had been paid. “The Government 100 per cent did not pay a ransom or get anyone indirectly to do so.”

Mr Smyth said that getting the data back was like having your house burgled and then getting the contents back in a skip. Tests still had to be carried out on the data to ensure it was safe.

He added that he did not think anyone believed that providing the decryption tool was an act of goodwill. “All will come out in the wash.” It would have made absolutely no sense to pay money to the criminals, he added.

The threat to release patients’ data was being taken very seriously and it was entirely possible that this could still happen. If anyone was contacted about their data they should contact the helpline 1 800 666 111 immediately, he said.

The injunction secured in the High Court on Thursday was a standard approach in such circumstances, he said, and was taken to obstruct anyone attempting to share information that appeared on the dark web. It was relevant to anyone who would consider sharing that information.

“Unfortunately there are some people who think these things are funny,” he said. “We are taking this thing very seriously which is why we went to the High Court.”

In the short and medium term the work that was being done at present on all systems was making them stronger and more robust, he said. There had been a substantial increase in IT funding in the HSE, staff had been doubled.