North’s Assembly could sit today if parties agree to deal

The North’s Assembly could sit as early as today if Northern Ireland’s political parties agree to a draft deal to restore powersharing.

The publication on Thursday night by the Irish and British governments of the draft text which would form the basis for the restoration of the Northern Executive was, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said, the “end point” for the two governments of the “endless negotiations” with the parties.

“Hopefully all five parties will commit to having a functioning government again. The deal is now the deal, the parties have to make a decision. If they are looking for the positives, there are more than enough to back it,” he said told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Coveney warned that time is running out and if a deal is not in place “time will run out on Monday” and there will be elections in Northern Ireland.

The North’s Secretary of State Julian Smith has repeatedly said that if the Assembly is not restored by Monday he will call a fresh election.

However the focus, Mr Coveney said, “is to get Stormont up and running today.”

The North’s Speaker, Robin Newton, is ready to call a sitting of the Assembly today if the parties request it.

On Thursday, Mr Smith said he had written to Mr Newton, asking him to recall the Assembly on Friday so that devolution could be restored before the weekend.

However, in a statement issued on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the Assembly said the Speaker had previously made clear that the recall of the Assembly could only happen at the request of politicians.

“While the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has requested that the Speaker call a sitting of the Assembly, the process of doing so remains one for the Speaker to undertake in consultation with the parties.”

The “speed and timing” of this, the spokesperson said, “depends entirely on when the Speaker hears positively from the parties.”

“The Speaker recognises the significant efforts that are continuing to be made by all parties to enable a sitting of the Assembly to be held as soon as possible to elect a new Speaker and appoint ministers.

“If sufficient agreement is reached for this to be achieved, it only requires parties to inform the Speaker and request him to commence the process to call a sitting.”

‘Fair, balanced and inclusive’ deal

The British and Irish governments published the 62-page document, their best estimate of what constitutes a “fair, balanced and inclusive “ deal, on Thursday night.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament Buildings in Belfast, Mr Smith and Mr Coveney said they had done so to enable the parties to work with the document and use it as a basis to restore the Assembly.

The draft deal entitled New Decade, New Approach sets out a number of wide-ranging priorities for a restored Executive in areas including health, education and infrastructure.

It also outlines the basis for the restoration of the Executive and the North’s political institutions.

It includes provision for legislative change which would create an Irish Language Commissioner and an Ulster British Language Commissioner, who would represent the Ulster Scots language and culture.

There are also changes to the petition of concern which would ensure it could not be used as a veto mechanism by any single party.

There is a “major financial package” available from the British government if the Assembly is restored, as well as funding from the Irish government, including a three-year financial package to invest in key infrastructure projects.

However the money from the British government is dependent on the restoration of the Assembly, Mr Smith told BBC Radio Ulster.

“All of the money in the financial package is predicated on politicians in Northern Ireland getting back into the Assembly and forming an Executive.”

Thousands of healthcare workers represented by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison unions are again on strike in Northern Ireland on Friday, in an ongoing dispute over pay and staffing levels.

Mr Smith said the “money is there” to resolve the crisis. “Let’s get back today, get rid of this strike, let nurses get on with their job, and let’s transform the economy and transform public services across Northern Ireland.”

Parties react to deal

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was the first to react to the publication of the draft text on Thursday night, with the leader Arlene Foster issuing a statement shortly afterwards. “On balance,” she said, “we believe there is a basis upon which the Assembly and Executive can be re-established in a fair and balanced way.”

Sinn Féin was more cautious, with the party’s president, Mary Lou McDonald, issuing a brief statement to acknowledge the party was “studying the text and will give it careful consideration.”

The party’s ard comhairle would meet on Friday to “fully assess it”, she said.

That meeting is expected to take place at lunchtime Friday.

As the two largest parties in Northern Ireland, any agreement is dependent on securing the backing of both the DUP and Sinn Féin.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster on Friday morning, Ms Foster said she had spoken to Sinn Féin’s vice president Michelle O’Neill on Thursday evening.

“Of course, they will have to go through their own internal discussions and I respect that. I had to go through my internal discussions and, indeed, those discussions will continue during the day, and hopefully we can get to a place where we can have the executive up and running again,” Ms Foster said.

Mr Coveney has said that he hopes Sinn Féin will “sell” the deal aimed at restoring the Northern Executive and Assembly.

Sinn Féin now has a “unique responsibility”, Mr Coveney told Newstalk’s Breakfast show. “They know there cannot be a powersharing executive without both Sinn Féin and the DUP.”

This is a significant day for the people of Northern Ireland, he added. The proposed deal will protect the institution of powersharing and the petition of concern will mean that if one of the parties walks out there will be time to ensure that the institution can survive, he said.

The three smaller parties - the SDLP, Alliance and the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) - will also hold meetings today.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong told BBC Radio Ulster her party was “carefully considering” the proposals, but the text around the petition of concern had been changed and she was unsure whether it was sufficiently robust.

While there was “reform there, absolutely, is it a substantive enough reform to make it sustainable?” she asked.

The UUP leader Steve Aiken said his party would “consider this complex and far reaching document carefully and consult widely within our party before making any further comments”.

“If the Assembly is recalled on Friday, the Ulster Unionist Party MLAs will attend and consider the business put before them,” he said.