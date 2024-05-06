Anti-immigration protesters in Dublin are met by counter-demonstration

Protesters on the march face off with counter-demonstrators at the GPO on Dublin's O'Connell Street. Photograph: Jack White

Several hundred people marched through Dublin city on Monday in a rally organised by anti-immigration campaigners.

Protesters draped in Irish flags chanted “out, out, out” as they walked down O’Connell Street.

Some wearing hoods, or balaclavas and sunglasses, chanted “our streets” while waving Irish flags.

The march began at the Garden of Remembrance just after 2.30pm while participants continued to arrive in groups carrying flags and placards.

READ MORE

“This is our country,” shouted one man, arriving with a scarf hiding his face.

Scenes from an organised National Rally `against Government Policy’ on immigration, which took place in Dublin City Centre. Video: Tom Honan (Tom Honan)

The march went past the GPO where about 200 people staged a counter-protest “united against racism”.

Those attending the counter-protest held Palestinian flags and placards which read: “No to far-right lies and racism”.

Others read: “Homes for people, homes for all”, “War creates refugees” and “Welcome all refugees”.

Between them and those marching from the Garden of Remembrance stood a line of gardaí.

There were tense exchanges as the anti-immigration rally passed the counter-protest, with gardaí blocking some of the marchers who tried to cross to the other side.

A heavy Garda presence, including members of the Public Order Unit, was in place well in advance of the protest.

Gardaí were stationed in groups along the length of O’Connell Street, with a particular concentration at the Spire.

One young child with an Irish flag draped around him held a placard which read “Irish rights are under attack”.

There were protest groups within the crowd from Newtownmountkennedy in Co Wicklow, Coolock and East Wall.

It took about 45 minutes for the entire crowd to pass through O’Connell Street causing significant traffic disruption.