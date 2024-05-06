Truck trailer containing €150,000 worth of meat stolen from Dublin petrol station

Gardaí said the theft happened at around 9am at the rear of the petrol station in Turvey, Donabate

A refrigerated trailer carrying €150,000 worth of meat products was stolen from a petrol station in north Co Dublin on Saturday.

Gardaí said the theft happened at around 9am at the rear of the petrol station in Turvey, Donabate.

The container was attached to a Volvo truck cab, which is believed to have headed towards the north of the country, a spokeswoman said.

Investigations into the theft are ongoing, the spokeswoman added. The trailer had a photograph of some fruit and the words ‘Les Rives’ printed on its side.

Gardaí in Swords appealed to anyone with information in relation to the incident or who witnessed any unusal activity in Turvey, Donabte on Saturday morning to contact Swords Garda station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.