NI Executive considers extending lockdown as 10 more deaths recorded

The Northern Executive was due to meet for a second time on Monday to decide whether to extend the four-week lockdown by another two weeks – but with some relaxations.

On a day when a further ten Covid-19 deaths and 471 new cases were recorded by the North’s health department Executive Ministers were considering whether to end the current restrictions as scheduled on Friday, November 13th.

On Monday morning, according to sources. Executive Ministers were presented with a paper from the Department of Health recommending an extension of the lockdown by two weeks.

One proposal being considered was that there would be some limited reopening of the hospitality sector which was shut down on October 16th.

This could include allowing cafes and restaurants to reopen but banning them from selling alcohol for two additional weeks.

The Executive met for more than an hour on Monday morning and was due to meet again later today to see if they could agree on a way forward.

They requested more scientific information to assist them in reaching a decision.

With ten more deaths the North’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 791. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 43,388 with 3,921 cases occurring in the past seven days.

There are now 426 patients receiving Covid treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals with 55 of them in intensive care units and 43 on ventilators. The overall hospital bed occupancy figure is at 94 per cent.

The overall 7-day Covid figure for Northern Ireland is 208 cases per 100,000 of population.

The highest incidences continues to be in Mid Ulster with 283 cases per 100,000 followed by Derry and Strabane with 260 cases, Causeway Coast and Glens with 235 cases, and Belfast with 222 cases.