Prosecution of Kneecap’s Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh dismissed in London court

Ó hAnnaidh was accused of showing support for a proscribed organisation with Hizbullah flag

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh and supporters celebrating after Friday's court ruling. Photograph: Mark Paul
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh and supporters celebrating after Friday's court ruling. Photograph: Mark Paul
Mark Paul
Fri Sept 26 2025 - 10:43

The case in London against the Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has been dismissed.

On Friday morning Mr Ó hAnnaidh won an application to have the case thrown out over a delay in issuing the charge.

Judge Paul Goldspring dismissed the case at a hearing in Woolwich Crown Court.

Mr Ó hAnnaidh had been accused by British authorities of showing support for a proscribed organisation by draping himself in a Hizbullah flag at a gig in London last November.

Mr Ó hAnnaidh, who performs as Mo Chara in the Belfast rap trio, had yet to enter a plea in the case, but he had publicly indicated that he intended to fight the charge.

At a previous hearing in August, his lawyers argued that the charge against him was issued a day beyond an official deadline. Prosecution lawyers denied this.

The judge had indicated that if Mr Ó hAnnaidh’s lawyers were shown to be correct, the case against him would be immediately dismissed on Friday.

If the jurisdiction ruling had gone against the Irish man, the case would have proceeded, and he would have had to enter a plea. Had he pleaded not guilty, a trial would have been set for a later date.

Friday’s hearing was moved to Woolwich Crown Court, in east London, following flooding at Westminster Magistrates Court, where the case had previously been scheduled.

More to follow

Mark Paul is London Correspondent for The Irish Times