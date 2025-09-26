Ryder Cup live updates: Rory McIlroy in action as Donald Trump is expected on-site

And so here we are. The longest week in golf is almost at an end and the Friday of the Ryder Cup is here.

We’ll be with you all weekend, starting with opening series of foursomes matches. The first balls will be in the air at 12.10 Irish time.

Bryson and JT walk out of the tunnel draped in the stars and stripes. Eyeroll, eyeroll, eyeroll...

Jon Rah and Tyrrell Hatton walk out to the usual chorus of boos. They don’t seem overly perturbed. Nearly there now.

Rough start to the morning for Philip Reid in New York, who sends us this dispatch...

“Well, the day can only get better. The fire alarm in the hotel went off at 3am which meant there was not fear of missing the 4.30am shuttle out to Bethpage Black – just over an hour away – for the first session of the Ryder Cup.

“The scene is quite surreal in many ways, with the players involved in the opening session of foursomes all preparing under floodlights on the driving range and on the putting green.

“Already, the grandstands beside the 1st and which also overlook the 18th green are packed . . . . and a sea of red – chants of USA, USA already underway – comes as little surprise for what is expected to be a wild, boisterous opening day.

“President Trump is due here after the foursomes get under way. He is scheduled to arrive shortly after 11am and will be by the first tee for the afternoon session of fourballs.

“The USA are favourites but there is a sense within the European team that this is their time to break the duck of home wins. The last European team to win was at Medinah in 2012 and Jon Rahm – in the first foursomes pairing away with Tyrrell Hatton against Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau – for one is convinced there is room for a second miracle, as he put it.

“DeChambeau has proven to a real showman in the build-up and it will come as no surprise that data shows he has hit more balls on the range this week than anyone. Bryson has hit 507 balls with Viktor Hovland – searching for his swing – hitting the next highest, some 356. The lowest amount of balls hit? That would be Justin Rose, just 84.

“So, we’re nearly set to get underway...”

Opening tee shots are just 15 minutes away.

The first tee on the first morning of the Ryder Cup has become a law onto itself over the years. The tension is hilariously off-the-scale at times, with players the most nervous they’ve ever been. This particular first tee shot is one that will tempt players into shots they might not be that comfortable playing - it’s a dog-leg right but if they overcut it, they’ll put their partner in the trees.

Already, you can feel the atmosphere building.

Europe won the opening session 4-0 in Rome last time out. It ended a run of four Ryder Cups in a row where the US took the opening session. Both sides would be happy enough to go 2-2 here, I’d imagine.

Our man on the ground at Bethpage Philip Reid has just been on to say that the word is Donald Trump is going to park himself on the first tee for the afternoon matches later on. They’re due to start at 5.25 Irish time. As if the whole thing wasn’t enough of a circus already.

Okay, so the first tee shots are about an hour away. It looks almost certain that Bryson DeChambeau will hit the first shot of the 2025 Ryder Cup. He’s paired with Justin Thomas and the way Bethpage plays, the odd-numbered holes favour the bombers off the tee. So it will be a huge surprise if Bryson isn’t the first man up - and possibly even a bigger one if he doesn’t try to cut the corner and drive the green. That’s the Ryder Cup - drama from the first time a peg goes in the ground.

Here’s the foursomes line-up for the opening session. All times are Irish.

Match 1 (12.10): Bryson DeChambeau & Justin Thomas (USA) v Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

Match 2 (12.26): Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley (USA) v Ludvig Aberg & Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

Match 3 (12.42): Collin Morikawa & Harris English (USA) v Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

Match 4 (12.58): Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (USA) v Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (Europe)