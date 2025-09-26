Search for fisherman believed to have fallen overboard under way in Co Sligo

The Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman in Co Sligo

A search for a fisherman is under way in Co Sligo.

It is believed he fell overboard from his vessel, and the Coast Guard is now focusing its operation on the area off Mullaghmore and out into Donegal Bay.

A member of the public alerted the Coast Guard’s co-ordination centre of a fishing vessel that had run aground two nautical miles south of Mullaghmore Head.

Malin Head Coast Guard are co-ordinating the search.

The Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter R118, Killybegs Coast Guard Unit and RNLI lifeboats from Bundoran, Aranmore, Ballyglass and Sligo are continuing to search the area with a number of local fishing vessels also on scene in support of the search.