Negotiators ‘engaging’ with four prisoners on Mountjoy Prison roof
Prisoners' intentions not yet known
Mountjoy Prison. Photograph: Eric Luke
Four prisoners have gained access to the roof of a building within the Mountjoy Prison complex in Dublin, the Irish Prison Service have confirmed.
A spokesman told The Irish Times that incident negotiators are present at the scene and “engaging” with the four prisoners to resolve the situation.
It is not yet known how the prisoners gained access to the roof or why they are there.