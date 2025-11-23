Activist and artist Margaretta D’Arcy dies aged 91

Margaretta D'Arcy at an Irish Neutrality League national demonstration against Israel's war in Gaza in Dublin in November 2023. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Activist and artist Margaretta D’Arcy died at the age of 91 on Sunday.

A long-time anti-war protester, she was involved with the Greenham Common campaign, a British anti-nuclear movement which opposed bringing cruise missiles into Europe, and the Committee of 100 group, a British anti-war campaign set up by philosopher Bertrand Russell and others.

D’Arcy supported the Shell to Sea campaign in Co Mayo and was involved in the protests at Shannon Airport in 2014 over the opposition to the US military’s use of the airport. She was found guilty of illegal incursion on a runway and received a suspended three-month sentence.

She refused to sign a bond to uphold the law and stay away from unauthorised zones at Shannon Airport, her sentence was reactivated and she served 9½ weeks at Limerick Prison and the Dóchas Centre at Mountjoy Prison.

She wrote a number of books including Tell Them Everything, Ireland’s Guantánamo Granny and Awkward Corners, and plays such as Women’s Voices from West of Ireland and Prison-voice of Countess Markievicz.

Born in London, she was raised in Ireland. In 1957, she married John Arden, a playwright and novelist, who died in 2012.

Margaretta D’Arcy on her release from Mountjoy Prison in Dublin in 2014. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

D’Arcy and Arden lived in Galway and she was a member of the Aosdána, the Irish academy of artists.

In 2024, she was one of the oldest candidates to run in the local elections for Galway City Council as an independent candidate.

She told The Irish Times at the time, that she felt it was her year to put her “hat in the ring” after years of activism.

Her campaign slogan was “mad, bad and dangerous”.

D’Arcy had been approached to run by Sentient Rights Ireland, which advocates for animal rights, human rights and the environment.

At first she said no, but after reading Paul Gillespie’s article titled “Overworked, older and mostly male: Ireland has Europe’s weakest local government” in The Irish Times she changed her mind and said: “I’ll do my bit for women and diversity,” she explained.

Until last month, D’Arcy was a regular presence at the monthly Shannonwatch Peace Vigil at the airport entrance and a few weeks ago, she was distributing leaflets in favour of the Triple Lock, said the Galway Alliance Against War group in a statement on her death.

“We in the Galway Alliance Against War feel privileged to have had Margaretta in our ranks for so many years,” the statement said.

“She stands as an outstanding example of a life fully and purposefully lived, dedicated to a future free from wars of profit and power, and to a world that cherishes all its children equally.

“Margaretta’s death is a great loss to our movement. Our deepest sympathy goes to her family and friends.”