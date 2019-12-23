Part of M1 motorway closed in North after ‘serious’ crash

Following a “serious collision” involving two vehicles on the M1 motorway, the Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) have closed part of the route.

It is understood three ambulance crews are now at the scene of the crash near the Tamnamore roundabout in Co Tyrone.

The motorway is now closed from both directions between junctions 14 Tamnamore and junction 14 Strangmore, Dungannon.

Police in Northern Ireland have said the motorway will be “closed for a significant amount of time”. Police appealed to motorists not to attempt to bypass closures and were advised to instead “seek alternative routes”.