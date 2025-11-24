Man who died in Co Tipperary house fire named locally as hairdresser Dessie Carroll

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fire at a residence in Carrigeen on Sunday evening. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A man in his 70s has died following a house fire in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on Sunday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fire at a residence in the Carrigeen estate at about 6pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The deceased has been named as Dessie Carroll, a well-known local hairdresser who worked in Cahir and Clonmel.

“People are devastated. Everybody liked Dessie. All of the neighbours loved him,” said local man Barry O’Flynn. He said Mr Carroll had three Jack Russells and he loved his dogs.

Parishioners attending Mass in the nearby Church of the Resurrection on Monday morning were shocked to hear of the death of Mr Carroll.

“Dessie was well-liked in the area. He was such a character. His dogs were his life and they kept him going. He used to live in Cahir and he had his own hairdressing place in Clonmel. We all used to go to him,’ said Gina Hampshire, sacristan at the church.

Mr Carroll’s body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination will take place.

Gardaí said the scene was preserved for a technical examination and their investigations were ongoing.