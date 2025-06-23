Irish applicants for US education visas must make social media profiles public, embassy says

The US Embassy said visa applicants will be required to list all social media usernames or handles for every platform they have used from the last five years

Irish students seeking US educational and exchange visas will be required to make their social media profiles public to allow officials to review their online activity, the US Embassy in Dublin has said.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy said the US State Department is “committed to protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process”.

“A US visa is a privilege, not a right,” it said.

The embassy said visa applicants will be required to list all social media usernames or handles for every platform they have used from the last five years on their visa application form so these accounts can be vetted.

READ MORE

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas,” the embassy said.

The approach will apply to all foreign students applying for visas to enter the US.

The embassy’s statement added that under new guidance “we will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants in the F, M, and J nonimmigrant classifications”.

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to US national security,” the embassy said.

“To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to ‘public’.”

The embassy said every visa adjudication was “a national security decision” and that the US “must be vigilant” that those applying for admission “do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests”.

US president Donald Trump’s administration paused issuing new education visas late last month as it considered new social media vetting rules.

The Dublin embassy said it would soon resume scheduling appointments for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visa applications.