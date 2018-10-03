N7 delays: Overturned truck causes major disruption

Motorists are urged to avoid the route amid delays following two incidents

An overturned truck on the N7. Photograph: M50 Dublin/Twitter

An overturned truck on the N7. Photograph: M50 Dublin/Twitter

 

Gardaí have urged motorists to avoid the N7 as long delays remain following an incident in which a truck overturned.

Emergency services attended the scene after the truck overturned on the N7 inbound between the Athgoe and Rathcoole junctions, leaving the right and middle lanes blocked.

The overturned truck is now back on its wheels and a clean up has started.

Separately, a broken-down bus outbound between the Kingswood and Citywest junctions is also causing delays.

AA Roadwatch has urged motorists to avoid the route if they can.