N7 delays: Overturned truck causes major disruption
Motorists are urged to avoid the route amid delays following two incidents
An overturned truck on the N7. Photograph: M50 Dublin/Twitter
Gardaí have urged motorists to avoid the N7 as long delays remain following an incident in which a truck overturned.
Emergency services attended the scene after the truck overturned on the N7 inbound between the Athgoe and Rathcoole junctions, leaving the right and middle lanes blocked.
N7: Emergency services on scene at an overturned truck inbound before J4 Rathcoole blocking the right and middle lanes. Right lane is also closed outbound. Traffic is very heavy both directions. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/lotYCuw2W4— M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) October 3, 2018
The overturned truck is now back on its wheels and a clean up has started.
Separately, a broken-down bus outbound between the Kingswood and Citywest junctions is also causing delays.
AA Roadwatch has urged motorists to avoid the route if they can.