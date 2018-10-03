N7 delays: Overturned truck causes major disruption

Gardaí have urged motorists to avoid the N7 as long delays remain following an incident in which a truck overturned.

Emergency services attended the scene after the truck overturned on the N7 inbound between the Athgoe and Rathcoole junctions, leaving the right and middle lanes blocked.

N7: Emergency services on scene at an overturned truck inbound before J4 Rathcoole blocking the right and middle lanes. Right lane is also closed outbound. Traffic is very heavy both directions. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/lotYCuw2W4 — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) October 3, 2018

The overturned truck is now back on its wheels and a clean up has started.

Separately, a broken-down bus outbound between the Kingswood and Citywest junctions is also causing delays.

AA Roadwatch has urged motorists to avoid the route if they can.