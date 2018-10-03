Up to 10,000 attend rally demanding end to housing crisis

Up to 10,000 people, of all ages and from across the country, gathered at a rally outside Leinster House in Dublin on Wednesday demanding an end to the housing crisis.

The #raisetheroof protest, organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and the National Housing and Homelessness Coalition, began at 12.30pm and was joined by students who marched from the Garden of Remembrance. Such were the crowds many of them could not get onto Molesworth Street - which faces Leinster House - and had to stay on adjoining South Frederick Street.

The trade union movement was well represented, with contingents from Forsa, Mandate, the Irish National Teachers Organisation, the National Union of Journalists, the Communications Workers Union, Siptu and the Irish Federation of University Teachers.

Some of the crowd at the Raise the Roof protest. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

All political parties, except Fine Gael, were represented with scores of TDs and senators and as well as Republican Sinn Fein and Eirigi, in attendance.

Among those who spoke were housing campaigner Fr Peter McVerry, director of the National Women’s Council, Orla O’Connor and housing activists Keith Troy and Aisling Hedderman. Ms O’Connor said the housing crisis was the “defining equality issue of our time” and was disproportionately impacting on women and children.

Fr McVerry called for an end to the “reliance on the private sector” by the Government to solve the housing and homelessness crises, and on the Government to stop saying its housing policies were working. There was “no evidence” they were he said.

Eden Mayeye and Vivien Magos pictured at the Raise the Roof protest. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Organisers said they were “overwhelmed” with the numbers that had mobilised “for a lunch time protest in the middle of the week” and said there would be a Saturday afternoon protest in coming weeks to which they hoped many tens of thousands would attend.

There will be more protests about the housing crisis and they will be “larger and noisier”, according to the president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) Sheila Nunan.

A view of the crowd at the Raise the Roof protest. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

Speaking in advance of Wednesday’s Raising the Roof protest outside Leinster House, Ms Nunan told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that it was important to highlight the people’s frustration.

The State needs to dramatically improve its approach to social housing and the Government is not stepping up its campaign to provide social housing, Ms Nunan said, who is also general secretary of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO).

“HAP (Housing Assistance Payment) is haemorrhaging money in the wrong direction.

“The State needs to take a much stronger direction.”

Housing project

Models such as the O’Cualain affordable housing project in Ballymun indicated that it is possible to provide houses at good prices, she said.

However, there appears to be a resistance in the Government to providing social housing as there has been “appalling slow progress” in local authorities providing housing “while HAP continues to seep out”.

“The evidence speaks for itself. The only way to do this is with a Government-driven social housing policy.”

If the Government gets its housing policy correct then other benefits will follow, said Ms Nunan, who called for an increase in funding for social housing in the forthcoming Budget.

She acknowledged that many of the people affected by the housing crisis might not be able to attend today’s protest because they have to work or are busy trying to find emergency accommodation for tonight.

“This isn’t about numbers. The Government has to listen to the mood music. There is only one coherent way to solve this issue.

“People are now at boiling point, this is going to lead to more protests. People need to be convinced that this is a central plank for Government. They need hope. The protests are going to get larger and noisier.”

On the same programme Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty defended the Government’s housing policy. “People are right to be angry, it’s a democracy.

“We are in year two of a six-year programme, we had to cut, cut, cut for the first five years of being in Government. For the first five years there wasn’t a bean.

“When the economy started to recover the first thing we did was introduce a housing policy. Project 2040 is going to deliver 100,000 houses in the next 10 years. Maybe progress is not as quick as people like, but it is going in the right direction.”

Ms Doherty acknowledged the speed with which social houses are being built may not be fast enough, “but they can only be built at the rate that they can build them.”