Motorcyclist dies following collision in Dublin

A motorcyclist in his 30s was killed when his vehicle crashed into a pole in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred at Dunsink Park, Finglas, at about 3pm. An ambulance and paramedics attended the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he later died.

Reports that paramedics found a gun at the scene could not be confirmed by gardaí.

They are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them at Finglas Garda station (01-6667500), the Garda confidential line (1800-666-111) or any Garda station.