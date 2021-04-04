Mandatory quarantine hotel bill may be deferred in hardship cases

Irish people returning from so-called “red list” countries can defer payment of the €1,875 hotel bill for mandatory quarantine in cases of hardship, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

It confirmed 21 deferral of payment certificates had been issued so far.

While a Government advisory remains in operation against all non-essential international travel, the Department of Health has said even those making essential trips from countries on the designated red list – where new variants of Covid-19 pose a risk – must quarantine in designated hotels, for 14 days.

This applies even if the passenger receives a negative PCR Covid test result after arriving in the State.

The mandatory quarantine costs have caused concern among some Irish people currently abroad, including students in Europe on Erasmus programmes, and others on similar style study or work programmes abroad.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Irish embassies in red list countries may issue a “deferral of payment certificate” to Irish citizens and residents returning to Ireland.

The deferral certificate is dependent on the inbound traveller proving “they need to travel for essential reasons but can’t pay for mandatory hotel quarantine in advance”.

The department said: “This procedure can only be considered in exceptional/ hardship circumstances. Decisions about exemptions from quarantine and repayment are made by the relevant authorities in Ireland once they arrive. Missions cannot give any assurances or guarantees that the passenger will be exempted from payment after arrival.”

Irish citizens and residents who wish to make an application of deferral of fees relating to mandatory hotel quarantine should contact their local Irish embassy.