Two people die in separate car collisions in Northern Ireland

Two people have died in two separate car collisions in Northern Ireland over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 3rd, a seven-year-old girl and a man who was on a motorbike were killed in separate incidents.

In a statement released yesterday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that seven year old Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on Springhill Avenue, west Belfast, on Saturday evening.

“Shortly after 6:10pm, Kaitlin was struck by a car, tragically, she passed away at the scene,” said Supt Gillian Kearney.

“One person has been arrested and is assisting police with their enquiries.”

Enquiries into this incident are continuing, and PSNI officers are appealing for anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1644 03/04/21.

Separately, the PSNI confirmed that a man died following a two vehicle road traffic collision in the Lany Road area of Moira, Co Down, on Saturday afternoon.

“At around 3:20pm, it was reported that a telehandler vehicle and a motorbike were involved in the collision,” said Sgt MacKenzie.

“The motorcyclist sadly passed away at the scene following the incident.”

Enquiries into this crash are also continuing and anyone who has information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference 1185 03/04/21.