Man rescued from sea off Dalkey after boat capsizes

A man was rescued from the sea at Coliemore Harbour in Dalkey, Dublin, on Monday after his boat capsized.

Dun Laoghaire RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch its inshore lifeboat at 3.52pm following a report from the Irish Coast Guard that a boat had capsized and a man was in the sea off Dalkey.

Several members of the public had reported seeing the man in difficulty and raised the alarm.

Dun Laoghaire RNLI said the weather conditions were good and there was clear visibility.

The lifeboat launched immediately, helmed by Gary Hayes, with two other crew members, Paul Cummins and Ronan Adams, on board.

Arriving on scene, the crew observed that a local fisherman was assisting the casualty by keeping him afloat from his boat, which measured about 5.5 metres long, with the aid of a boat hook.

The crew proceeded to take the man out of the water and assess his condition before administering casualty care.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 from Dublin was also tasked and met the lifeboat crew at Coliemore Harbour where the man was given more casualty care.

A local doctor was also present at the scene and assisted the casualty until the ambulance arrived minutes later. He was subsequently transferred to St Vincent’s Hospital for further treatment.

Mr Hayes thanked the public for its assistance in the rescue.

“This was a tremendous effort from all involved,” he said. “We would like to extend our praise to the members of the public who alerted the emergency services as quickly as they did.

“We also want to thank the local fisherman for his help in this rescue and for his efforts to saving a life.”