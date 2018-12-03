Man injured after shot is fired by garda in Co Longford incident
Discharge of Garda firearm in Granard is referred to Gsoc for investigation
A man was injured after a Garda firearm was discharged during an incident in Co Longford on Monday.
Gardaí said they attended an incident in Granard as as part of an on-going investigation.
“During the course of this incident an official Garda firearm was discharged,” a Garda spokesman said.
“As this incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, An Garda Síochána are not in a position to comment further.”
Gsoc confirmed it received a referral from An Garda Síochána and has deployed investigators to the scene.
“We understand a male received an injury,” a spokeswoman said.