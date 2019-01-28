Man in his 80s dies in road crash in Co Kilkenny

A man in his 80s has been killed in a road crash in Co Kilkenny on Sunday night.

The male driver was the only occupant when the car he was driving left the road and collided with a pole near Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. The incident occurred between 7pm and 8pm.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

It was the fifth road death on Sunday after four young men died following a road crash in west Donegal on Sunday night.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses who may have travelled the road or can assist them to contact Castlecomer Garda Station on 056-4440650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.