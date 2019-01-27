Four young men killed in single-vehicle crash in Donegal

Four young men have been confirmed dead following a road crash in West Donegal tonight.

The single-vehicle crash involving a car occurred at a bridge at Meenaclady between Gaoth Dobhair and Gortahork.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident, which happened before 9pm. It is not yet known how the crash happened.

The area has been sealed off and preserved for a full technical examination. All four of those who died are from the West Donegal area.

The names of the young men will not be released until all family members have been notified.

A Garda source confirmed: “Four young people have died as a result of the crash. There was only one car involved.

“It’s a devastating scene. All four lads are from the locality and would be well-known in the area.” The scene of the crash is close to where a number of other fatal incidents have taken place over the years.

‘Appalling loss of life’

The incident comes at the end of a week in which six people had already lost their lives on Irish roads – a toll described by the Road Safety Authority as “an appalling loss of life”.

A woman in her 70s died after she was hit by a car in Bangor, Co Down, on Saturday night. The woman died at the scene in Ballyholme. On Friday two people were killed, while three had died on Thursday. This brings to 10 the total of persons who have died on Irish roads in just a four-day period.

Shortly after 6pm on Friday, a man and a woman in their 70s died after their car left the road in Co Monaghan and ended up in a bog.

The single car crash occurred near the Monaghan and Armagh border at Killyneil Cross.

On Thursday, at about 6.50pm, a male pedestrian in his 40s died after he was struck by a 4x4 vehicle on the Dublin Road in Monasterevin in Co Kildare. He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Jackie Griffin from Tallaght was killed in a fatal collision with a truck at about 11.30am on the M50 in Dublin on Thursday morning.

Also on Thursday, an 80-year-old woman was killed in a collision between two vehicles at Kilrickle, Loughrea, Co Galway at about 9am.