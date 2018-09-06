Woman and man arrested following €1.7m heroin seizure in Dublin

Two people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of €1.8 million worth of drugs in in Dublin.

Gardaí from Lucan district drug unit, assisted by gardaí from Ronanstown Garda station carried out a planned search of a residence on Neilstown Road at 5pm.

During the search they discovered heroin with an estimated street value of €1.68 million.

They also found Diazepam and Xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €150,000 and cannabis herb worth up to €10,000.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and are in Garda custody in West Dublin.