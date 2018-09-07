Conor Skehan expresses concern about Land Development Agency

The former chairman of the Housing Agency, Conor Skehan has expressed serious concern about the proposed Land Development Agency.

Previous development agencies have either worked well or ended “spectacularly badly” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The Docks Authority “lost the run of itself”, he said, while Nama and the rail procurement agency had both operated well. He admitted that he had been wrong in is initial assessment of Nama.

Mr Skehan urged the Government to address the issue of arrears, pointing out that there are 14,000 homes in the country in serious arrears which meant “that’s 38,000 humans in trouble”.

There were a further 120,000 restructured mortgages, he added, many of which were in difficulty.

If he had the budget of the Land Development Agency he would “go off and buy a couple hundred thousand houses” and use them to address the housing crisis.

Ireland has the most centrist form of Government in Europe, he claimed, which makes it “unresponsive and exceptionally slow.”

The Land Development Agency would try to get people to live where they (the agency) thinks they should live and not where they want to live, said Mr Skehan.

He urged the Government to make the new agency a procurement agency and not to get into building “as that’s where it would start to fail” he warned. Development was a very difficult business with huge risk. The Government could end up “losing its shirt” and could distort local markets.

“The Government could do incredible harm.”