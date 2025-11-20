Woman charged with sending threatening messages to Tánaiste Simon Harris

A woman allegedly sent threatening messages to Tánaiste Simon Harris, a court hearing was told on Thursday. File photograph: PA

A Dublin woman sent threatening messages to Tánaiste Simon Harris, saying “wouldn’t it be terrible if something had happened to your family”, it has been alleged.

Sandra Barry (40) Tor an Rí, Balgaddy, Co Lucan, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday following an investigation by the Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU).

She is charged that on August 30th, 2025, at her home address, she sent “a threatening or grossly offensive communication to Simon Harris with intent to cause harm”.

The offence is contrary to section 4(1) and (3) of the 2020 Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act. The Minister for Finance was not required to attend the hearing.

Det Gda Richard Markey told Judge Michele Finan that Ms Barry was arrested by warrant and charged at Store Street Garda station at 9.03am on Thursday.

The court heard she had no reply when charged and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed summary disposal of the case in the District Court rather than in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Outlining the facts for a jurisdiction ruling, Det Gda Markey said: “It is alleged that the accused sent a number of threatening messages to the injured party in this case.”

The detective maintained that the woman was identified through social media.

Asked for more details, the detective replied that the messages were of a threatening nature toward the injured party, threatening violence on him or his family.

He added that they were not explicit but were implied threats.

“Such as?” asked Judge Finan.

“Such as, something along the lines of, ‘wouldn’t it be terrible if something had happened to your family, like what happened in an incident involving a minor who was attacked’.”

The court heard there were two messages, but metadata showed up to six, and it took place over one evening.

Judge Finan accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the District Court and ordered Ms Barry, who has yet to enter a plea, to appear again on December 18th.

Judge Finan noted that there was no objection to cashless bail, subject to the imposition of conditions sought by the detective.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan informed Judge Finan that there was consent to the terms.

She ordered the woman, who did not address the court, to sign on once weekly at her local Garda station, and to have no direct or indirect contact, including via social media, with the allegedly injured party.

Judge Finan warned her that she risked bail revocation and being remanded in custody if she breached the terms.

Legal aid was granted after Ms Horan furnished the court with a statement of Ms Barry’s means. The solicitor said her client was working in minimum wage as an equine hand.