Bread is ‘symbol of safety’ to Irish consumers, study finds

The reason bread disappeared from supermarket shelves across the State ahead of the arrival of the Beast from the East earlier this year was because Irish consumers view it as a “symbol of safety”, a new survey suggests.

Following the widespread reporting of consumers’ distress when they couldn’t buy bread last winter, the organisers of National Bread Week, which starts on Monday, commissioned research into what prompted the panic buying.

As well as prompting feelings of comfort among consumers as the storms descended, the acquisition of bread was encouraged by social media and buying bread allowed people to feel they were part of a wider community with a single purpose, the study suggests.

When asked to describe their feelings towards bread the emotional connections rises quickly with four out of 10 people using the word ‘love’ and 43 per cent claiming it made them feel happy. A further 41 per cent said bread instilled calm with 30 per cent going so far as to say it “evoked feelings of joy”.

Even though shoppers knew that stocking up on bread during the Status Red storms at the end of February and the beginning of March was “irrational”, doing so served “ important psychological needs,” according to clinical psychologist, Dr Eddie Murphy who analysed the results.

He said consumers who had bought bread felt better “at having secured food for the family and [doing so ]helps shift feelings of helplessness as we are taking control in a circumstance which poses threat”.

He pointed out that “fundamental human needs are food, water, clothing and shelter” with safety “our next need followed by our social needs, love and family”.

“Bread is central to our survival, being one of the oldest prepared foods but these findings show how far bread goes beyond our nutritional needs as it has such significant social and emotional significance,” he said.

Dr Murphy said this was because bread was seen as a comfort food and a symbol of safety.

“Winter storms echo deep into psychological consciousness and human behaviour, as people panic buy bread,” he concluded.