Man drowns while swimming in river Shannon in Limerick

Tributes have been paid to a man who drowned in the river Shannon in Limerick over the weekend.

Christopher Leo, originally from Moyross, got into difficulty while swimming with friends near St Mary’s Park in the city at about 5pm on Saturday. His body was later removed from the water by emergency servicers following a search by technicians attached to Limerick City Fire Service and divers from Limerick Marine Search.

Rev Sean Harmon, Curate in St Mary’s Parish, said locals were supporting Mr Leo’s family following the incident.

Sinn Féin councillor John Costello said he knew the deceased well and that it was a “sad situation” for his family, friends and the wider community.