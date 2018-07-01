Motorcyclist seriously injured in Dublin crash

A motorcycle crash in Dublin overnight has left a man in his 30s seriously injured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the incident at 3.45am on Con Colbert Road in Dublin 8, close to the junction with Sarsfield Road.

The motorcyclist is being treated in St James’ Hospital. There was no other vehicle involved.

The road at the scene is closed for examination. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 66 9400.